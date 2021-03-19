Boost for Man United in hunt for €60m rated midfield star as he asks to leave Euro giants this summer

Man United may be looking to improve up front and in defence this summer, but it’s likely that something will need to be done in the midfield area too.

Paul Pogba’s future is unclear and the team really do struggle without him, while nobody really knows what the plan is with Donny van de Beek wither so a more complete option is needed.

A combination of Fred/McTominay/Matic is fine when they need to defend and soak up pressure, but they are fairly useless when opposing teams sit deep and ask them to create so a new arrival will be needed if Pogba goes.

It was reported recently that United were looking at a €60m deal for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, and that looks even more likely after reports today which say he wants to leave in the summer:

?? NOTICIA @ellarguero ?? Caso Saúl | Informa @Tala_Radio ? Saúl ha pedido al club salir del Atlético de Madrid ? El Atlético entiende que puede ser lo mejor para el club y el jugador, pero no hay una oferta firme pic.twitter.com/rGbBmxUUwQ — El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 18, 2021

The timing is interesting after a fairly comprehensive defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League, so it’s possible that a few Atleti players are starting to realise that they may need to leave to see success.

Saul is 26 so he’s entering his prime years so that’s a plus, while he’s also left-footed so that would bring a natural balance to the midfield if he’s paired with Fernandes and a holding player in behind.

As you would expect from an Atleti stalwart he works hard and he’s brilliant defensively, but he also has the ability to break forward and create chances or score goals, so that does suggest he would be an upgrade on some of the current options.