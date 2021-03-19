With 11 games left of a tumultuous La Liga season, Barcelona, incredibly, are still in with a shot at the title.

At one stage, Atletico Madrid were 12 points were ahead of the Catalans but that gap is now down to four points following an incredible change in fortunes for both sides.

A Camp Nou fixture towards the end of the season could be a potential title decider if the status quo remains the same until then.

With a place in the Copa del Rey final against all odds too, the second half of the current season has been nothing short of miraculous for the Blaugranes.

The good news just keeps on coming too it seems.

Joan Laporta won the presidency at the club by a landslide, and the endorsement of just about everyone has seen the air of positivity continue.

Now MARCA are reporting that at least four clubs are willing to offer €200m+ in sponsorship money on the back of Laporta’s win.

That will safeguard the futures of the club’s La Masia academy, Innovation Hub, Licensing and Merchandising and Barcelona Studios.

Now if they can just get Leo Messi to sign a new contract…