Contact made: Liverpool ace set for shock exit as transfer looks nothing short of bizarre

Jurgen Klopp did look like he was trying to avoid making any panic moves in the January window, but there is something bizarre about their decision to sign Ben Davies.

It’s possible that his deal was completed before they realised they could sign Ozan Kabak, while he also picked up an injury early on and that meant he wasn’t able to play.

Klopp also spoke recently in a press conference about his reluctance to throw defenders straight into the team because it takes time to build up a defensive understanding, so it doesn’t look like Davies will see any serious action this season.

He also has a big problem this summer as it’s likely that van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will all recover from their injuries in time for next season, so there are already suggestions that he could be off.

Todo Fichajes have reported that Celtic have made contact about his situation, and it sounds like he’s already looking for a way out of Liverpool so a loan deal with an option to buy has been mooted.

Celtic were also interested in him in January so the move won’t come as a surprise, and they do need to rebuild their defence this summer so it could even be a good transfer for him.

From Liverpool’s point of view it really does look like he was a panic signing as Klopp desperately looked to add some depth to a depleted backline, but it will be bizarre if he leaves in the summer without getting a proper chance to prove himself in the team.