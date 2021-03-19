Former player urges Liverpool to move for Chelsea star after his recent struggles

There’s never a good time for a player to get injured, but it’s definitely worse if you struggle for fitness while a new manager is trying to figure out his best XI.

Christian Pulisic has shown some real class for Chelsea since arriving and there have even been shades of Eden Hazard in his play at times, but he keeps picking up little knocks and it ruins his momentum.

It will also make it increasingly difficult for a coach to have trust in you as time goes on, so there have been suggestions that the American star might move on in the summer.

A report from Goal has looked at some comments from former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel, and he does suggest it would be a good move for his former club if they could sign him this summer:

“I think Liverpool’s system is a good one for Christian, without a doubt.

“He’s very quick, his first steps are quick and even when he gets going, he’s very quick. The pressing style that Jurgen Klopp likes to play under, then the quick counter-attack and the runs through the lines, I think he would be able to perform very well in that system.

“Again, I have no idea if that’s a player that they’re looking at, but that type of system would be ideal for someone like Christian.”

There have been plenty of suggestions that Jurgen Klopp wants to freshen up his forward line this summer, so Pulisic would be a great option if he can get fit and slot into the system.

Generally you don’t want a title rival to take one of your talented players but Chelsea have been happy to sell to English rivals in the recent past, so it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on this summer.