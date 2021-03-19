Former striker wants Edinson Cavani to remain at Manchester United amid links to Boca Juniors

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could depart the club after one season when his contract expires in June.

Over the past two weeks, reports such as those from TyC Sports have surfaced stating that the 33-year-old could be pondering a move back to South America and joining Argentine side Boca Juniors.

However, in his column for Betfair, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov wrote that he’d like to see Cavani stay. Berbatov states that like his father, Cavani’s dad plays that agent role, and sometimes parents believe they’re doing what’s best, but that’s not always the case.

“When I was a football player, my dad was involved in my career off the field. Edinson’s Cavani’s dad plays a similar role for his son,” Berbatov wrote. “Parents think they are doing the best for us, but that’s not always the case. Cavani’s dad has claimed the striker is unhappy at United, but perhaps Cavani didn’t know what his dad was going to say.”

Berbatov adds that the Uruguay international can still contribute despite being in his early 30’s. Although Cavani might not be in his early 20’s, El Matador is veteran savvy to score goals.

“I’m pretty sure that when the transfer window opens, United will be linked with a lot of strikers and the one problem that Cavani has is that he isn’t 21. But he is fit, and he knows where the goal is, so he can still help United,” Berbatov wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he left in the summer because football is business, and if he is homesick, then I’m sure he would prefer to leave, but I would be happy to see him stay.”

Cavani’s contract ends in June, but there’s an option to extend the deal for another season. The striker arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has made 25 appearances in all competitions for The Red Devils while scoring seven goals and registering two assists.