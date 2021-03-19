Former West Ham boss didn’t know who Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano were when they arrived

Javier Mascherano had a cup of coffee with West Ham United, and the former midfielder shared a story that served as a prelude to his short stint.

In an interview with FourFourTwo (via Infobae), Mascherano revealed a story when he arrived in London to join West Ham alongside fellow Sport Club Corinthians Paulista teammate Carlos Tevez.

Mascherano went to West Ham in a surprise transfer from Corinthians after seeing his name linked to several prominent clubs in Europe. Nonetheless, the midfielder stated that former Hammers boss Alan Pardew had no idea who the two players were.

“He did not know us. When I arrived with Carlitos at West Ham, he asked us what we were playing about. With Tevez, we looked at each other, and it was a rare moment. We had come to represent Argentina in a World Cup in addition to the fact that we already had our contracts signed,” Mascherano said.

Mascherano would only make seven appearances for The Hammers before joining Liverpool FC. Meanwhile, Tevez made 29 appearances and then bolted for Manchester United FC. Both players went on to play vital roles for their new Premier League sides and have great careers.

Pardew would see West Ham through its worst run of losses in over 70 years and was eventually sacked. The short period with The Hammers is a forgetful one for all parties involved.