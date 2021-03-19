Full UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws

Friday morning saw the draw for the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Giorgio Marchetti presided over the draw in which Hamit Altintop was tasked with picking the balls of the eight teams, three of whom – Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea – represented the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side were the first out of the bowl and were paired with Borussia Dortmund, meaning they will face Erling Haaland, the son of their former player, Alf-Inge Haaland.

Chelsea will be happy at facing Porto whilst the other two ties are repeats of the 2018 and 2020 finals.

Quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto v Chelsea FC

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14

Semi-final draw

FC Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea FC

First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5

The home team in the final will be the winner of the first semi-final drawn.