Jose Mourinho destined for Spurs sacking as he’s given tough ultimatum to keep his job

There was a point earlier this season where it looked like Spurs simply had to sack Jose Mourinho, but he did start to turn everything round again with some positive results recently.

The 2-0 win at home to Dinamo in the Europa League was a great result, and we all expected a typical Mourinho performance last night with a defensively solid showing and a sucker punch away goal to put the tie to bed.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen and there was a feeling of inevitability when the Croatians got their first, so his future at the club is absolutely up in the air again.

The Metro have even reported that he will be sacked if he doesn’t manage to finish in the top four this season, and that’s a pretty big ask when you look at the table just now.

They sit in 8th with a game in hand so catching Chelsea is possible, but Thomas Tuchel has them playing some nice stuff and you would expect a strong end to the season from them.

The issue for Spurs is they’ll need to go on a solid run of wins to overhaul the teams ahead of them, but they have some tough looking games against the likes of Man United, Leicester, Wolves, Leeds and Everton still to come, and you can see them dropping points in all of those games with the way things are going.

In situations like this you also have to wonder if the players just want him to go so that could make it even harder for him to achieve top four, and if it’s as black and white as that then it’s hard to see him being in charge after this season.