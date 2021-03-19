Juventus ace denies talks with Brazilian club as Bayern Munich stay is unlikely

Douglas Costa’s European football career is in limbo as FC Bayern Munich won’t look to keep Costa long-term. Meanwhile, Juventus FC likely wants to get younger and shed high wages.

Although the 30-year-old’s future is cloudy, it is for sure that Costa wants to remain in Europe. Furthermore, Costa dispelled any rumors of a potential return to his native Brazil.

In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha (via UOL), Costa denied any talks with Brazilian club Grêmio. A few days ago, the club president stated that he had been in contact with the Juventus forward; however, Costa says none of those claims are true.

“I have a three-month contract with Bayern (loan) and a year with Juventus. At the moment, I have nothing (contact with Grêmio), just the three months I have at Bayern. This is not the time to think about it,” Costa said.

“I am a Gremista, before anything else. I am from the Grêmio base; I understand that a lot. But it is like I said: at the moment I only think about the three months that I have. To give my best to Bayern Munich.”

Costa is under contract with Juventus until 2022, but with Bayern Munich not looking to keep him and the Italian side is ready to undergo significant change to its squad. As a result, Costa will be looking for a new club this summer.

Nonetheless, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Costa wants to remain in Europe to earn a position on the Brazil national team.