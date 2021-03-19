How quickly things change in football circles.

No sooner has Frank Lampard departed Stamford Bridge than some of his tried and trusted generals have slated his tactical acumen and way of playing.

It’s abundantly clear that things are working very much better under Thomas Tuchel who is still unbeaten as Chelsea manager, however, Jorginho’s scathing assessment of his former manager isn’t really necessary.

“The coach wants us having control of the game, playing from behind, even when the pressure comes,” the midfielder was quoted as saying on the official Chelsea website.

“So, for me, it’s a good way to play football that I like and enjoy, and I think it’s better for my characteristics than playing long balls, and second balls.”

Perhaps it isn’t surprising that Jorginho has preferred to sing the praises of the German, given that the former has had more game time under Tuchel.

When Lampard was at the helm, the midfielder was in and out of the side as the club’s former player consistently experimented in looking for his best XI.

Now settled, it stands to reason that Jorginho would acknowledge the way in which Tuchel’s tactical tweaks have impacted the squad as a whole and himself more directly.

Throwing Lampard under the bus leaves a sour taste, mind.