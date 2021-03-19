Man United announce end to Chevrolet deal and confirm new shirt sponsors in bumper five-year deal

Manchester United have announced via their official website that they have successfully agreed a bumper five-year deal with tech giants TeamViewer, who will soon become the club’s official shirt sponsors.

The news, which has recently been confirmed, will see Chevrolet’s iconic badge replaced with TeamViewer’s as of next season.

According to The Athletic journalist, Laurie Whitwell, United’s new sponsorship deal will become the biggest ‘shirt-only’ deal in the history of the Premier League.

Manchester United have announced a new five-year shirt sponsorship with technology company TeamViewer. Starts 2020-21 season. Replaces Chevrolet deal. Similar to Barca deal with Rakuten, which was worth €55 million per year. Described as biggest shirt-only deal in PL #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 19, 2021

It is not known exactly how much United will pocket from the deal, but with comparisons drawn between Barcelona’s eye-watering €55m-per year agreement with Rakuten, the Red Devils are certainly in store for a huge payout.

The news of the new sponsorship comes shortly after Footy Headlines offered fans a unique insight into how the Red Devils’ 2021-22 away kit could look.

The new partnership with TeamViewer will see a seven-year-long sponsorship deal with Chevrolet come to an end.

Speaking about the news, United’s managing director Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers.

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”