Man United dealt bitter blow in pursuit of Aston Villa’s Grealish as arch-rivals lead transfer charge

According to recent reports, Manchester United have suffered a major setback in the pursuit of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish – Arch-rivals Manchester City are said to be so impressed with the creative midfielder that they’re now seen as frontrunners to land the £100m valued star.

Grealish, 25, has remained one of the Premier League’s standout performers.

Since his side’s promotion back to the big time at the end of the 2018-19 season, Grealish has continued to impress on England’s biggest stage.

After seamlessly transitioning into the notoriously difficult Premier League, Grealish has already racked up 32 direct goal contributions since his side’s promotion.

Grealish’s inspired form has seen him draw links to the likes of United as recently as last summer’s transfer window.

However, after struggling to agree on a move last year, rumoured to be worth an eye-watering £100m, Grealish ended up signing a new bumper deal with the Villans.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from the Daily Mail, who claim that despite the midfielder recently signing a new deal, Villa’s hierarchy will allow the attacker to leave, should their valuation be met.

It has been reported that in light of United’s failed pursuit, rivals City have raced to the front of the queue for Grealish’s signature.

The midfielder himself has not been shy in publicly praising the Citizens after a recent interview saw the 25-year-old declare Kevin De Bryune as his favourite player.

The Daily Mail go on to say that as well as Grealish, City’s hierarchy has also sounded out Sporting Lisbon’s Nuno Mendes and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as possible summer transfers.