Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make this summer as history repeats itself with loanee

It’s often said that the easiest thing to do in sport is to gain some kind of label, while it’s almost impossible to shake it.

That appears to be happening with Matteo Guendouzi after he was frozen out at Arsenal following some question marks over his attitude, while it looks like history is repeating itself in Germany.

Sport Witness have quoted Bild as saying that Hertha Berlin do not see any future for the French midfielder at the club, while it’s suggested that tendency to be theatrical is the reason they have no interest in keeping him around.

Essentially that means that he’s going to be headed back to the Emirates in the summer, and it does give Mikel Arteta a big decision to make.

It has to be remembered that he’s a huge talent in the midfield – he’s full of energy, he’s tenacious and he’s decent on the ball, so he could still blossom into a top level midfielder if he starts to settle down and mature.

The problem for him is that Arteta may decide that it’s simply not worth the trouble and he could disrupt the dressing room, but it’s also hard to see Arsenal getting a decent transfer fee given the current circumstances.

Perhaps another loan spell might be the best thing for him, but it’s clear that he’s not staying at Hertha after this season.