Although it’s been part of football for almost two seasons now, VAR remains a piece of technology that is divisive.

That’s more to do with the administration of the same rather than the technology itself, which appears to be working in the way it was intended.

Time and time again, the match officials and those operating the VAR at Stockley Park, seem to be getting the most basic decisions wrong, and it’s no wonder that there is still so much exasperation from managers, players and fans alike.

Now, part of the process has been uncovered and revealed a scandalous way of reaching certain decisions, something which is sure to warrant further investigation.

The Sun report that so-called VAR commanders, who have no authority as far as decision making goes, are overruling the VAR operator.

Former official, Mark Halsey, has found out that when Manchester City’s Phil Foden should’ve been awarded a penalty against Southampton, a decision that wasn’t given by on pitch referee, Jon Moss, VAR operator, Andy Madley, was told by commander Adam Carter not to review it.

“I have been informed by reliable people involved in officiating about what is happening at Stockley Park regarding VAR decision-making,” Halsey said, as reported by The Sun.

“The incident involving Phil Foden and Alex McCarthy was not deemed a penalty by on-field referee Jon Moss.

“I have been told VAR Andy Madley thought it was a penalty and was about to recommend a review when Adam Carter got involved and told Madley that’s not a penalty.

“The match commander should not be making decisions during a game. Adam has never been a referee, he’s been an analyst.

“I understand the incident at City has been the talk of officials across the leagues over the past week. It makes me wonder, has this happened before?

“I feel for the officials in this situation. Now I know why VAR is all over the place and has drawn criticism from managers, players and fans for its inconsistency and rightly so.

“The proof is in the pudding over how it has been operated for the last two seasons.”

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid on red alert as latest injury could potentially force star man into early retirement Beckham showing he means business once again as highly-rated Premier League star is secured for Inter Miami ‘It’s over to UEFA now’ – Steven Gerrard wants action after Rangers star racially abused during Europa League loss

If nothing else, Halsey’s comments will surely provoke an internal enquiry, with the wider issues blindingly obvious.