Offer made: Man United made to wait over free transfer signing as negotiations continue

In the grand scheme of things this season should still be seen as a success for AC Milan, but it could’ve been so much better.

At one point it looked like they would manage to finally reclaim the Serie A title while a run at the Europa League also looked possible, but they suffered some horrific injury luck at the turn of the year.

They now find themselves out of Europe and Inter Milan appear to be running away with the title. while a top four place isn’t secure after a poor run of form.

Champions League football will be huge for them if they want to keep their star players, and a report from Calciomercato has indicated that Hakan Calhanoglu’s future is still up in the air.

He’s out of contract in the summer so he’s allowed to negotiate with other clubs, and it’s claimed that Man United have made him an offer to move to Old Trafford this summer.

That offer hasn’t been accepted by the player yet and the report does state that his main preference would be to stay in Milan, but he does need them to increase their salary offer by €1m a season.

It’s hard to see him coming to Old Trafford and becoming a regular starter as his style may be too similar to Bruno Fernandes, so perhaps it would be best to stay in Milan where he can play a key role every week.