It’s a well worn routine that’s been played out at clubs time and time again, but still they fall for the perceived prestige that Jose Mourinho brings to the dressing room.

Soon unmasked, however, the reality now, as then, is that the Portuguese has long since been ‘special.’

Not quite the dinosaur that some sections of the media would have you believe he is, Mourinho, nevertheless, doesn’t belong at any club that is looking to be progressive and forward thinking.

After Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League, cue Act One of the Mourinho show.

When his teams win, it’s all about him. When they lose, blame the players. Their lack of character, desire and will to win.

It’s his stock in trade and normally by the third season of management, his players have had enough of it and in general terms stop playing for him.

It happened at Chelsea in his second spell, it happened at Manchester United and, quicker than usual, it’s happened at Spurs.

Even Hugo Lloris was forced to admit in a post-match interview that there were problems in the dressing room.

This is where Mourinho excels of course. It’s now just a question of how long he has to wait for another significant payout before licking his wounds and playing the same old tune somewhere else.