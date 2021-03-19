(Photo) Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba give brilliant reaction to Europa League win

Following their side’s 1-0 (2-1 agg) win over AC Milan in the Europa League’s Round of 16 on Thursday night, midfield duo Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have taken to social media to give their immediate reaction.

Thursday night’s match saw Frenchman Pogba thrust back into action following a period out through injury and the midfielder’s reintroduction could not have come at a better time.

After being subbed on at half-time, it took the 28-year-old less than three-minutes to bag the game’s opener and what go on to be the tie’s winner.

Following the Red Devils’ successful win in pursuit of silverware, Fernandes uploaded a photo of the pair celebrating after the match with a captain which read “The ‘Italian job’ with Paul Pogba.”