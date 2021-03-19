Menu

Photo: Poor showing from Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin as he gets married in a tracksuit

Real Madrid CF
Unfortunately the current situation means that weddings aren’t quite the grand affair that the bride and groom may have hoped for, but you still need to put in a little bit of effort.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin recently took to Instagram to show a picture of from his wedding to his lovely bride, and everything is normal from her point of view as he’s gone for the traditional dress and she’s made a big effort for the big day.

Unfortunately Lunin hasn’t quite put as much effort in, and he does look out of place as he’s donned a tracksuit instead:

 

