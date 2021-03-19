Unfortunately the current situation means that weddings aren’t quite the grand affair that the bride and groom may have hoped for, but you still need to put in a little bit of effort.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin recently took to Instagram to show a picture of from his wedding to his lovely bride, and everything is normal from her point of view as he’s gone for the traditional dress and she’s made a big effort for the big day.

Unfortunately Lunin hasn’t quite put as much effort in, and he does look out of place as he’s donned a tracksuit instead: