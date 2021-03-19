Premier League star sends Man United fans crazy with public praise for ‘incredible’ AC Milan win

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has publicly praised Harry Maguire and the rest of Manchester United’s squad following their recent Europa League win over AC Milan.

United, who were back in action on Thursday night, put in an excellent performance to see off AC Milan 1-0 (2-1 agg) as they progressed to the competition’s quarter-finals.

Looking to end their four-year-long trophy drought, the Red Devils’ latest win has seen them become the bookies’ overwhelming favourites to lift the Europa League trophy – A feat which, if achieved, would match their 2017 season under Jose Mourinho.

United’s performance against Stefan Pioli’s Rossenari, although far from breath-taking, was a thoroughly professional display.

Solid at the back and quick on the break, United always appeared to be in control of the tie.

A second-half goal from substitute Paul Pogba ensured the Red Devils would be in Friday’s draw as they now await to learn their quarter-final fate.

However, whilst fans are eager to learn who their side will face in the competition’s next round, one player who has been spotted heaping the praise on, is Hammers midfielder Rice.

Despite being relentlessly linked with a move to Old Trafford, the English midfielder seems unfazed at the prospect of adding fuel to the fire as he wrote on Maguire’s Instagram a message of congratulations.

@_DeclanRice see you soon my deputy captain!! — Oga Joe (@breezy_Xcoba) March 19, 2021

He'd be a great signing for united. He's been outstanding for West ham. Improving all the time, Very good player. Reads the game well, Good on the ball and can get about the pitch, Can also play as a CB if needed. — Bow (@Veyseylaaa) March 19, 2021

£35 million plus Jesse lings — Macdd (@Macdd__) March 19, 2021

oh god pleaseeeee make it happen??? — ?????? (@BracingBruno) March 19, 2021