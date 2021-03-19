Pundit believe Man United star has overtaken Liverpool fan-favourite as best in Premier League

Football pundit Owen Hargreaves has recently heaped the praise on Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

In what has been a scintillating campaign from the 25-year-old, Shaw is undoubtedly in the best form of his life.

Devastating in attack and exceptionally resolute when in defence, the English full-back’s well-roundedness has become a huge factor in his side’s recent form.

Following a recall to the England squad by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, Shaw was back in action on Thursday for the Red Devils’ second-leg Europa League knockout tie against AC Milan.

A solid 1-0 win (2-1 agg) ensured Shaw and his team-mates will progress to the competition’s quarter-finals with genuine trophy hopes beginning to grow.

However, leading up to what was another excellent night’s work for Shaw, pundit and former midfielder Hargreaves was quick to hail the United defender.

Speaking to BT Sport before Thursday night’s kick-off, Hargreaves (as quoted by Daily Mail), said: “He’s earned the shirt, right now. He’s the best left-back in the country.

“Last year it was Andy Robertson, now it’s Luke Shaw.

“If he’s fit and healthy, he’s one of the best he’s proved that.

“It’s been Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes, rotating the player of the months roles.

“He’s been magnificent. When Bruno Fernandes has had a quiet day, he (Shaw) has stepped up.

“In the last six weeks, he’s been fantastic. Luke on that left-hand side has been fantastic in terms of creating more than anyone apart from Bruno Fernandes.”

Do you agree with Hargreaves? Who is the best left-back in the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.