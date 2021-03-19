It was supposed to be a new galactico signing to bring back the glory days at the Santiago Bernabeu, but, to this point, Eden Hazard’s hire has proved to be nothing more than an expensive disaster.

The Belgian moved from Chelsea to cement his legend as one of the world’s best, however, he’s never really managed to get out of second gear thanks to a succession of injuries which a top doctor now believes could force him into early retirement.

With only 11 games to go of the La Liga season, Zinedine Zidane needs all hands on deck if he wants his Los Blancos side to usurp rivals, Atletico Madrid, at the summit.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that he doesn’t want Hazard to go under the surgeon’s knife again, something the player himself apparently prefers.

In a sign of the mutual respect that exists between the two rivals, Dr Jose Gonzalez, who works for the Rojiblancos, is the one who has sounded the alarm as far as Hazard is concerned.

“Hazard has to train with the team for up to 10 training sessions [before playing after an injury]. In my experience it is difficult for him to return to playing at his level,” he told OndaCero, cited by the Daily Star.

“If a player returns after a long injury without having hardly trained, the most normal thing is that he is injured again.

“He has anxiety, he wants to show that he is worth and wants to give 100% and he is not there for that.”

It’s a sobering thought for president Florentino Perez, who sanctioned the move in the hope that Hazard would spearhead a new era at Real Madrid.

The reality for both player and club is that it’s been anything but.