Real Madrid seek to sign former player this summer as Zidane’s favourite is set to depart

Every giant club has that one player who shouldn’t be anywhere near the team when you look at their technical ability, but they are just so versatile and trustworthy that they go on to play a key role.

Lucas Vasquez has played that role to perfection under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid as he’s been trusted anywhere on the right hand side for years, but it finally looks like he’s set to move on.

A report from ESPN has indicated that he’s set to leave after failing to agree a new contract, so it’s interesting to see they appear to be taking a similar approach to replacing him.

Vasquez came through the Real Madrid academy before departing for Espanyol, but he was quickly re-signed in 2015 and he’s been a regular first team player ever since.

It’s suggested that Real want to replace him with Jorge De Frutos who only left the club last season to sign for Levante, but he would be brought back in to play a similar role.

Like Vasquez he’s not better than the current players in a technical sense but he is hard working and versatile, so it looks like they hope he will be able to fulfil the exact same role if Vasquez does leave this summer.