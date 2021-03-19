Menu

“Should never put on the shirt again!” Spurs fans tear into midfielder following shock Europa League exit

Following their abysmal showing in Thursday night’s second-leg against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League knockout, a large selection of Spurs fans have slammed midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Despite coming into Thursday night’s second-leg 2-0 following a home win last week, Jose Mourinho was left shell-shocked after a truly superb hat-trick from striker Mislav Orsic sent the Londoners crashing out.

The manner in which Spurs lost was not only a visual representation of the turmoil the club are currently in, it also piles the pressure on Mourinho, who is now the bookies’ odds-on-favourite to be sacked next.

Following the Premier League side’s shock exit from the illustrious European competition, fans have been quick to slam their team’s performance.

Not only have fans reacted with understandable discontent, but they’ve also been quick to highlight Sissoko’s dire performance, with some even calling for him to sold.

Looking ahead to their next tie, Spurs are set to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Should they suffer their third defeat in a row, Mourinho’s side will remain in eighth place in the league table and six places off the top-four.

