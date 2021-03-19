Video: Chelsea target Tchouameni scores an absolute thumper for Monaco vs St Etienne

Thomas Tuchel does have plenty of midfield options to choose from at Chelsea, but it still feels like there is something missing from the squad.

They don’t need to go with an out and out anchor man but a more defensive minded player who can shield the back line would be welcome, and it made sense that Monaco’s outstanding young midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked.

He’s in action tonight and you can see that he doesn’t look completely comfortable as he ventures forward, but he still manages to get a goal by just hammering this as hard as possible:

Sometimes just stick your laces through it ?? Aurélien Tchouaméni with a thunderous stirke ?? No stopping that one ? pic.twitter.com/9k9OZKQdTO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2021

Pictures from Canal +