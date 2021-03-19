Getting knocked out of the Europa League at home by Manchester United clearly didn’t sit well with AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli.

The Premier League outfit squeaked past the Italians at the San Siro thanks to Paul Pogba’s goal early in the second half.

At the end of the match, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, extended his hand and a video appears to show him paying due respect to Pioli.

However, his words clearly weren’t well received.