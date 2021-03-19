The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League was made on Friday morning, and it paired Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side with Borussia Dortmund.

Whilst the Premier League outfit might be expected to qualify over the two legs, Pep Guardiola is wily enough to know that a team which counts the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham amongst its XI is a force to be reckoned with.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that he was a little subdued in his press conference on Friday afternoon, when asked what he thought of the draw.

“It is what it is” is a soundbite that either exudes confidence or demonstrates concern, depending whether your glass is half full or half empty.