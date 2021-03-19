So far in his short career at elite level, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has passed every test set for him with ease.

The rampaging front man has taken all before him domestically and in Europe, and as of this moment, there hasn’t been a defence that’s been able to cope with his unique set of striking skills.

It’s no wonder he’s coveted by Europe’s top clubs, once of which is thought to be Manchester City, Dortmund’s opponents in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola was in no doubt as to the player’s abilities when asked his thoughts on Haaland in Friday’s press conference.