Imagine finding out that, after having been adopted, you’re heir to a £200m fortune and one of your birth parents is one of the most famous commentators on the planet.

Well that’s exactly the scenario that Simon Edwards, a steward at non-league football club, Hitchin Town, is living in at the moment.

According to The Sun, Edwards, 40, tracked down his father, only to find it was legendary US boxing commentator, ‘The Colonel’ Bob Sheridan.

Sheridan, 76, is a veteran of such fights as the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ and others, and is in daily contact with his long-lost son.

Now referring to himself as Colonel Jnr., Edwards is planning a trip to Las Vegas to finally meet his dad in person.

Having just buried his wife, Sheridan was apparently overjoyed to learn that he had a son from a previous relationship, though it’s not clear if he’ll be seen at any Hitchin Town games in the future.