Arsenal identify two players who will leave to raise funds for Martin Odegaard transfer

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the club is active in the transfer market this summer, but there’s a common theme of players needing to move on to raise funds for new arrivals.

There was plenty of excitement in January after the loan arrival of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, while it’s reached a point where it looks like they need to throw everything at signing him permanently this summer.

A report from The Express has indicated that they will look to make that happen and the player is also keen, but two teammates will need to move on to clear some space.

The first one is Dani Ceballos and that’s fairly easy to do as his loan deal is set to expire in the summer, so that’s a senior wage that can be put towards Odegaard’s contract.

The other is Reiss Nelson who’s highly rated and well thought of, but he’s getting nowhere near the team just now and it might be in his best interests to move on.

It’s believed that Newcastle United were interested in January and other Premier League sides would also be looking to sign him, so that fee could then be put towards keeping Odegaard.

Ceballos and Nelson are both good players and perhaps they would be kept around in normal circumstances, but it’s a no-brainer if the club can keep the Norwegian star by letting them go.