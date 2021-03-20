Menu

Asking price set: Peter Lim prepared to sell Valencia star to Barcelona if his demands are met

Barcelona are interested in signing Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, according to Todo Fichajes.

Barca do still have Jordi Alba on their books, with the Spaniard still very much being at the top of his game, but beyond that, Ronald Koeman’s options are scarce.

Alba is also not getting any younger, and considering how heavily he relies on his pace, you feel as though it’s only a matter of time before his performances take a turn for the worse.

There’s where Jose Gaya could come in, or so Todo Fichajes claim. Their report details how Barcelona are tracking the 25-year-old ahead of a move to try and sign him.

Jose Luis Gaya Valencia

Jose Gaya is thought to have landed himself on Barcelona’s transfer radar.

Todo Fichajes report that Valencia owner Peter Lim is holding out for a fee in the region of €35M to let Gaya leave, which places the ball in Barcelona’s court.

If they want to sign him this coming summer, stump up the cash, and they’ll get the deal done…

