Menu

“Give Arsenal a bye into the semi-final” – Kris Boyd calls for firm UEFA action after Slavia Prague racism allegations

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Scottish football legend Kris Boyd has revealed his belief that Arsenal should be given free passage into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Boyd was once the deadliest marksman in Scotland, but now spends his Saturday’s chewing the fat with the other Sky Sports Soccer Saturday crew.

MORE: UEFA implored to take action after Rangers star Glen Kamara details vile racist abuse via official statement

While Boyd will have enjoyed what has been a stellar campaign to date for Rangers, there was very little for him to celebrate during their 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday night.

It’s not the defeat that’s been making the headlines, either, with Rangers star Glen Kamara releasing a statement post-match which alleged racist remarks being made about him by Ondrej Kedel.

Considering all that has gone on over the past 12 months, and in the years prior, it seems incredible that these incidents are continuing to occur at all, let alone in a Europa League knockout game.

Glen Kamara’s furious reaction to alleged racist abuse from Ondrej Kudela

More Stories / Latest News
Sevilla plotting audacious £21m bid for two Liverpool attackers
Slavia Prague file assault complaint against Glen Kamara in incredible twist after Rangers star details vile racist abuse
Video: Heartbreaking moment Steven Gerrard hugged Rangers ace Glen Kamara after star was racially abused with sick ‘monkey’ comment

Boyd, reflecting the disgust of the whole Rangers fanbase, branded the alleged racism “a disgrace” and revealed his belief that Slavia Prague should be eliminated from the competition as a result.

It remains to be seen if that would be under consideration by UEFA, but it certainly ought to be, and as he says, that would see Arsenal through to the semi-finals without a ball being kicked.

More Stories Kris Boyd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.