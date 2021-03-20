Arsenal provide fitness update on key player ahead of West Ham clash

Bukayo Saka is back available for Arsenal this weekend, having been ruled out of Thursday’s victory over Olympiakos in the Europa League, as has been confirmed on the club’s official website.

Saka has arguably been Arsenal’s player of the season, so any possibility of him missing a game through injury will naturally be met with widespread anxiety from the Gunners fanbase.

As mentioned in the most recent fitness update posted on the Arsenal website, with Mikel Arteta’s men facing West Ham in the Europa League tomorrow, Saka was not included in the squad for the clash with Olympiakos on Thursday night.

Arsenal lost 1-0 on the night but went through to the quarter-final stage of the competition on aggregate.

However, all signs point towards Saka being available for the clash with West Ham. Arsenal write on their website that Saka was left out of the midweek clash as a precaution, with the England international now back available for selection.

From an Arsenal perspective, that’s great news.