Chelsea handed boost as star set to reject move away in favour of Stamford Bridge stay

According to a recent report from German journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea striker Timo Werner will not be used as a makeweight in any proposed deal to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to London.

Despite arriving at Chelsea from RB Leipzig less than a year ago, Werner has recently seen his named heavily linked with a switch back to Germany.

It has been reported that Chelsea’s hierarchy may be open to the idea of including Werner in a proposed deal to sign prolific marksman Haaland.

However, according to BILD journalist Falk, that is not the case and any such offer will not be made.

Falk claims that Werner would prefer to stay with Chelsea rather than join Borussia Dortmund.

It is not yet known exactly how serious the Blues are about signing Haaland, however, one thing looks to be certain, should they pull it off, Haaland and Werner will be team-mates and not adversaries.