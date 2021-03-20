Menu

Barcelona ace offered to Juventus for €40M – but Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to play with him

Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Juventus – but Cristiano Ronaldo does not want him to join the club.

That’s according to Don Balon, who report that Coutinho, who has been out of form and favour at the Nou Camp, is surplus to requirements and up for sale.

The report notes that Coutinho has been offered to Juventus, with €40M thought to be enough to get the deal done, considerably less than the €165M (as per the BBC) they paid for him back in January 2018.

Coutinho’s big-money move to Barcelona hasn’t worked out as planned.

On the surface of it, it wouldn’t be such a bad idea for a club like Juventus to take a punt on Coutinho at that price, but an influential figure in Turin doesn’t want to play with the former Liverpool man – Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per Don Balon, Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not want Juventus to sign Coutinho. It’s unclear just how much influence he has on these kind of decisions, but after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo.

