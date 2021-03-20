Menu

Erling Haaland speaks via Twitter having stormed off pitch angry after Dortmund dropped points

Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland has taken to Twitter, having scored two goals against FC Koln before storming off the pitch at full-time.

Haaland carried Dortmund to a point away in Cologne this afternoon with two goals, including a 90th minute equaliser, and didn’t appear to be particularly happy about his teammates’ lack of contributions.

Naturally, any top player hates not to be winning football matches, but for Haaland there’s added significance, with Dortmund now at serious risk of missing out on Champions League qualification. That could force him into making a decision on his future.

Despite his full-time antics, though, there doesn’t appear to be any imminent trouble at Dortmund, with Haaland taking to Twitter to post a highly generic, inoffensive tweet to calm the nerves of any fans that thought it was something serious.

The reality is, as you probably could’ve guessed, he just doesn’t like to lose. Who does?

