According to SportWitness via Italian publication La Nazione, the tie-winning goal from Manchester United star Paul Pogba against AC Milan has left Juventus’ interest in the midfielder to be ‘rekindled’.

La Nazione report that Juventus are well aware of the fact that they need a player of Pogba’s calibre in midfield if they are to ‘finally grab that damned Champions League’ – the one they’ve been chasing for years since their last triumph in Europe’s elite club competition in the 1995/96 season.

A common notion on Pogba is also shared, in that the Frenchman has ‘dispensed his talent’ far too ‘sparingly’ since returning to Man United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m, per BBC Sport.

It’s added that the ‘nostalgia operation begins’ in regards to Juventus looking to re-sign Pogba, who established his stardom at the Italian powerhouses after leaving the Red Devils as a youngster.

La Nazione claim that Pogba wishes to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and that he’d ‘gladly return’ to the Bianconeri, as he considers the club to be the ‘place of his heart’.

Pogba has been hindered by a couple of injury troubles for the Red Devils this season, with the most recent of which coming just as United fell out of a potential challenge for the title.

Nonetheless, the World Cup winner has scored some game-winning goals for the team this season, two in the Premier League and one against the Rossoneri in the Europa League on Thursday night.

La Nazione add that Paulo Dybala, a close friend of Pogba’s, would likely be the player that Juventus would have to ‘sacrifice’ in order to finance a potential swoop for the central midfielder.