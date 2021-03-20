How much it would cost Spurs to sack Jose Mourinho reported

While most of us lose sleep over the prospect of losing our job, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho must lay there at night hoping and praying he is called into his employer’s HR office.

Given the current turmoil at Spurs, being sent packing is becoming increasingly more likely for Mourinho, especially considering the manner of his side’s last two defeats.

After losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Arsenal in last weekend’s North London Derby, Mourinho would have immediately prepared his side for a second-leg Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb.

Despite carrying a 2-0 lead into what appeared to be a straightforward task, Mourinho watched on as his side capitulated and ended up falling to a shock 3-0 defeat.

After crashing out of the Europa League in devastating fashion, Mourinho has seen his name become the bookmakers’ odds-on-favourite to be the next manager to get the boot.

But considering he has only been Spurs’ manager for the last 18-months or so when he signed a deal until 2023, how much would it cost Daniel Levy to sack his manager?

Well, according to reports, including Football London’s, should Levy opt to sack Mourinho before the end of the season, the Portuguese tactician would be due an eye-watering £34m.

Levy could save himself around £4m if he waited until the end of the season when Mourinho would be due £30m instead.

Either way – That’s a lot of Freddos!