How much it would cost Spurs to sack Jose Mourinho reported

While most of us lose sleep over the prospect of losing our job, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho must lay there at night hoping and praying he is called into his employer’s HR office.
READ MORE: Sevilla plotting audacious £21m bid for two Liverpool attackers
Given the current turmoil at Spurs, being sent packing is becoming increasingly more likely for Mourinho, especially considering the manner of his side’s last two defeats.
After losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Arsenal in last weekend’s North London Derby, Mourinho would have immediately prepared his side for a second-leg Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb.
Despite carrying a 2-0 lead into what appeared to be a straightforward task, Mourinho watched on as his side capitulated and ended up falling to a shock 3-0 defeat.
After crashing out of the Europa League in devastating fashion, Mourinho has seen his name become the bookmakers’ odds-on-favourite to be the next manager to get the boot.
But considering he has only been Spurs’ manager for the last 18-months or so when he signed a deal until 2023, how much would it cost Daniel Levy to sack his manager?
Well, according to reports, including Football London’s, should Levy opt to sack Mourinho before the end of the season, the Portuguese tactician would be due an eye-watering £34m.
Levy could save himself around £4m if he waited until the end of the season when Mourinho would be due £30m instead.
Either way – That’s a lot of Freddos!
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Jose is the architect of his own misfortunes. 1st he talks 2 much. 2nd, he’s egoistic. 3rd. he’s past his glory days & now a master of failure. 4th, the premier league managers now know his tactics & he has failed 2 know this. SOLUTION : He should look 4 a job outside England.
If Jose has any decency or honesty, he would resign and walk away penniless. He knows he has got everything wrong since he joined, picking a crap team for our Europa game then slagging them off. The special one has become the boring one. Yet he would walk into most jobs in Europe because of his history. His days are over.