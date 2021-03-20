Menu

Leeds United’s record goalscorer, Peter Lorimer, passes away aged 74

Leeds United FC
Posted by

When Leeds United dominated English football under Don Revie back in the 1970s, striker, Peter Lorimer was one of the team’s most influential players.

It was announced on Saturday morning, per BBC Sport, that after a long illness, the 74-year-old had sadly passed away.

MORE: Is Auba having mental struggles over THIS?

A rocket of a shot with physical attributes to boot, Lorimer made his debut for the club back in September 1962 when aged only 15 years and 289 days.

Leeds United’s record goalscorer, Peter Lorimer, 74, has passed away

By the time of his final appearance, when back at Elland Road for his second spell, he’d been at the top for 23 years.

Over the course of his Leeds career, he managed to score 238 goals in 703 appearances across the two spells, which is still a club record today.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea handed boost as star set to reject move away in favour of Stamford Bridge stay
Tottenham and Manchester United part of three-way tug-of-war for underperforming Lazio star
Opinion: Liverpool star is guilty of believing his own hype but England omission will be the making of him

In the greatest Leeds United side in history, and one that is continually spoken about in revered tones, Lorimer will always be remembered as one of their finest exponents.

May he rest in peace.

More Stories don revie Peter Lorimer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.