When Leeds United dominated English football under Don Revie back in the 1970s, striker, Peter Lorimer was one of the team’s most influential players.

It was announced on Saturday morning, per BBC Sport, that after a long illness, the 74-year-old had sadly passed away.

A rocket of a shot with physical attributes to boot, Lorimer made his debut for the club back in September 1962 when aged only 15 years and 289 days.

By the time of his final appearance, when back at Elland Road for his second spell, he’d been at the top for 23 years.

Over the course of his Leeds career, he managed to score 238 goals in 703 appearances across the two spells, which is still a club record today.

In the greatest Leeds United side in history, and one that is continually spoken about in revered tones, Lorimer will always be remembered as one of their finest exponents.

May he rest in peace.