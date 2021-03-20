Menu

Liverpool plotting €50M summer move for coveted Spain international

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres this summer, according to Don Balon.

While Ozan Kabak is showing signs he is beginning to settle down and Nat Phillips has scarcely put a foot wrong, Jurgen Klopp would be naive to think that further investment into his defence is not required when the summer transfer window opens.

MORE: PSG preparing astronomical Kylian Mbappe contract offer in bid to fend off Liverpool and Real Madrid

Long-term injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have exposed clear frailties in Liverpool’s defence, which has been one of the reasons why their Premier League title defence was as pathetic as it has been.

van dijk injury everton

Virgil Van Dijk has been injured since the Merseyside Derby earlier in the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star may have shot himself in the foot with contract decision
Newcastle United takeover update: Popular manager poised to return if takeover happens
Erling Haaland speaks via Twitter having stormed off pitch angry after Dortmund dropped points

As per Don Balon, Pau Torres, who as the report notes is attracting interest from far and wide, is on Liverpool’s list of potential centre-back targets for when the summer comes around.

The report notes that Liverpool are prepared to table a €50M bid for Torres, who at 24-years-old has a bright future ahead of him. He’s already a fully-fledged starter for Villarreal and Spain, and could he soon be lining up for Liverpool?

More Stories Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.