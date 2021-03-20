Liverpool plotting €50M summer move for coveted Spain international

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres this summer, according to Don Balon.

While Ozan Kabak is showing signs he is beginning to settle down and Nat Phillips has scarcely put a foot wrong, Jurgen Klopp would be naive to think that further investment into his defence is not required when the summer transfer window opens.

Long-term injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have exposed clear frailties in Liverpool’s defence, which has been one of the reasons why their Premier League title defence was as pathetic as it has been.

As per Don Balon, Pau Torres, who as the report notes is attracting interest from far and wide, is on Liverpool’s list of potential centre-back targets for when the summer comes around.

The report notes that Liverpool are prepared to table a €50M bid for Torres, who at 24-years-old has a bright future ahead of him. He’s already a fully-fledged starter for Villarreal and Spain, and could he soon be lining up for Liverpool?