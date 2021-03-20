Man United could land midfield star for a bargain €35m this summer as his club identify replacement

Anybody can go out and identify the best players in the world, so the real skill in the transfer market is taking advantage of situations to ensure you sign a player for the lowest fee possible.

Even if Paul Pogba stays at Old Trafford this summer is still looks like United need to add another midfielder, so the ideal candidate will be someone who is an all-rounder where they can look after the ball as well as defending properly too.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul looks like the perfect choice and his left footedness also helps to bring a balance to the midfield when he plays, while a report from La Razon suggests it is likely this summer.

Atleti are willing to move on from him as they line up Napoli star Fabian Ruiz as a replacement, so there’s a belief that united could even sign Saul for a fee as low as €35m.

It’s suggested that Atleti will need to pay €50m for Fabian so they’ll push for a similar fee for their player, but that still looks like a bargain for United if they can pull it off.

He’s only 26 so he has plenty of prime years left, he’s a Spanish international with a ton of Champions League experience and he’s also an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay so it prevents Solskjaer having to play the pair against teams who are sitting deep.

It’s a shame for Diego Simeone’s men as it feels like they could be broken up this summer as they look like they might bottle the title chase, but it would be United’s gain if they can sign Saul for such a reasonable price.