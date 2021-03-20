Man United fan-favourite ‘furious’ with Solskjaer and set to reject new contract

Manchester United’s popular defender Eric Bailly, is reportedly set to reject a new contract offer, amid suggestions the Ivorian is ‘furious’ with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for leaving him out of Thursday’s Europa League match against AC Milan.

Since joining United under the guidance of former manager Jose Mourinho, Bailly has grown to become a much-loved figure among Red Devils fans.

Best known for his flamboyant nature, Bailly is often viewed as an exciting, albeit unpredictable, centre-back, who can offer something a little bit different.

However, one part of Bailly’s game which the defender has always struggled with is injuries and fitness.

The 27-year-old’s medical record makes for a tough read – After being with the club for nearly five years now, Bailly has missed a total of 113 games through injury.

Despite this though, when fully fit and firing, many believe the Ivorian is the best centre-back currently at the club and for this reason, there has been talk of a new deal.

It was confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently that the club will be trying to negotiate a new contract for the 27-year-old.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, after Solskjaer opted to select Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire for the team’s second-leg Europa League tie against AC Milan earlier this week, Bailly was left feeling ‘furious’.

The defender is said to be so upset and angry with his manager’s decision to leave him out that he is now set to reject a new contract offer.

The Sun claim to have spoken to a source close to the player, who said: “Eric has had enough now.

“He simply doesn’t feel wanted or respected by the manager.

“Eric doesn’t believe he gets any answers or explanation about the way he is treated and feels he is the easy option to leave out.

“It’s a real shame because Eric always tells us he loves the club and feels the respect of the fans.

“But it’s got to the point this week where he has to think about his future.”