According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are ‘stalking’ the situation of Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba.

Mundo Deportivo report that Moriba is contracted until the summer of 2022, with the central midfielder likened to Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba, carrying a release clause of €100m right now.

Mamady Moriba, the player’s father and agent, has already sounded out that the talent’s intention is to stay with Barcelona – barring any surprise, but Man United and RB Leipzig are still waiting in the wings.

Moriba was handed a debut by Ronald Koeman back in January and hasn’t looked back since, the man who turned 18 just two days before his bow has looked very encouraging for the Blaugrana.

Moriba has started just two of his seven first-team appearances across all competitions to date but has still managed to contribute two assists and a goal for the team.

The creative midfielder whose been capped at Under-17s and 18s level for Spain certainly looks as though he will not return to the B team after some solid displays with the senior side.

With little time left on Moriba’s contract it’s no surprise to see big-name suitors eyeing the midfielder’s situation, but right now there has been no indication that the academy graduate wishes to leave.

Barcelona may find themselves with some difficult contract stipulations in order to secure Moriba’s future though, per ESPN, the ace would not like to be tagged with a release clause higher than €150m.