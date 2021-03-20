Napoli set to offload world-class defender in bid to trim wage bill

According to recent reports coming out of Italy, Napoli have finally made the decision to sell world-class defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

It has been claimed in Gazzetta dello Sport’s most recent written report (relayed by Football Italia), that Napoli’s hierarchy are looking at ways to trim their wage bill.

The talented defender has been heavily linked with a move from Serie A for many seasons now.

Despite his relentless links, especially to both Manchester City and Manchester United, a move has always failed to materialise – Presumably because a potential buyer has refused to meet Napoli’s eye-watering €80m demands.

However, if GDS’ report is anything to go by, that could all be set to change.

It has been noted that president Aurelio De Laurentiis is desperate to cut down the club’s wage bill – Especially if the Italian side fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Serie A table, Napoli’s European hopes are likely to go down to the wire.

However, with Koulibaly among the club’s highest earners – Reportedly picking up €11m per year, the Senegalese defender’s salary makes up for 10% of the entire bill.

It is not yet known how much Napoli may demand for their prized asset come the summer, however, one this is for sure, a host of clubs are likely to have been put on red alert.