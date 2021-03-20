The trial of former Crewe scout, Barry Bennell, uncovered some of the most unsavoury episodes that a football club has ever had to deal with.

The details are too graphic to go into detail here, but Bennell’s abuse of his position, which left many young players traumatised for life, led to him being jailed.

After the conclusions of a recent independent review of the child sex abuse scandal, sanctioned by the FA, were made public, Crewe manager at the time, Dario Gradi, has been implicated.

According to the Daily Mail, Clive Sheldon QC’s 710-page report came to the conclusion that that the now 79-year-old Gradi should have done more to investigate the behaviour Bennell, a convicted paedophile, when they worked together.

That has led to the National Football Museum in Manchester convening a panel to review the inductees into their Hall of Fame ahead of their planned reopening after lockdown has ended in May.

It’s believed that Gradi’s presence within it is up for discussion, and a strong likelihood that he will be removed.