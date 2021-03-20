Newcastle United takeover update: Popular manager poised to return if takeover happens

We saw last summer that getting the Newcastle United takeover to go through won’t be an easy task, but there will be a renewed hope among the fanbase if it can happen.

Even if Steve Bruce somehow finds a way to keep the team up this season there’s nothing to suggest he’s capable of anything more than a relegation battle each and every year, so a major change will be needed in the dugout.

The Guardian have indicated that the Saudi group looking to complete the takeover have Rafa Benitez lined up as the new boss if they are successful, and that may also explain why he’s not being seriously linked to other jobs just now either.

Benitez is popular among the Newcastle fans for his previous work where he rebuilt the team following a relegation and established them as a mid table Premier League team again – something that would be especially welcome just now.

He eventually left over issues with Mike Ashley’s approach to the team as we all know he has no actual ambition, so it was one of the lesser-spotted examples when a manager simply left at the end of their contract.

Hopefully he would be properly backed by the new owners and Newcastle would start to climb the table and challenge for Europe again, but it’s really just a dream at this point until the takeover goes through.