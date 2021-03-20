Menu

“One of Newcastle’s worst ever” – These Newcastle urge Steve Bruce sacking after a dismal defeat to Brighton

Fulham’s defeat last night took a little bit of the pressure of Newcastle United tonight, but a win would’ve been such a huge deal for Steve Bruce and his men.

They could’ve put some real distance between them and the relegation zone, Brighton would seriously start to panic as they continued to slide and it would give them some belief to take forward into their next game.

Unfortunately the result was fairly predictable as Brighton strolled to victory. If you want to be generous you can say the first two goals were excellent so perhaps Newcastle were unlucky, but it’s always going to happen when you have no plan to attack and just allow the opposition to dominate.

Newcastle still have a game in hand over Fulham but you would back Scott Parker’s men to overcome the two point difference between now and the end of the season, so it’s decision time for Newcastle and the board.

You can legitimately argue that they won’t find a long term solution to take charge just now, but sticking with Bruce has to be seen as tolerating relegation because that is the most likely outcome.

Even if they just find a caretaker who takes a short term approach to lead them to safety that would be fine, and it’s clear that a lot of the fans want Bruce gone after the final whistle tonight:

Even Steve Howey got involved towards the end of the game:

  1. Nuf 11 says:
    March 20, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    Alan Shearer can expect a call tonight from his best friend Mike Ashley hey hey I have a favour to ask?

