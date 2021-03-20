“One of Newcastle’s worst ever” – These Newcastle urge Steve Bruce sacking after a dismal defeat to Brighton

Fulham’s defeat last night took a little bit of the pressure of Newcastle United tonight, but a win would’ve been such a huge deal for Steve Bruce and his men.

They could’ve put some real distance between them and the relegation zone, Brighton would seriously start to panic as they continued to slide and it would give them some belief to take forward into their next game.

Unfortunately the result was fairly predictable as Brighton strolled to victory. If you want to be generous you can say the first two goals were excellent so perhaps Newcastle were unlucky, but it’s always going to happen when you have no plan to attack and just allow the opposition to dominate.

Newcastle still have a game in hand over Fulham but you would back Scott Parker’s men to overcome the two point difference between now and the end of the season, so it’s decision time for Newcastle and the board.

You can legitimately argue that they won’t find a long term solution to take charge just now, but sticking with Bruce has to be seen as tolerating relegation because that is the most likely outcome.

Even if they just find a caretaker who takes a short term approach to lead them to safety that would be fine, and it’s clear that a lot of the fans want Bruce gone after the final whistle tonight:

Steve Bruce is a fraud and needs to be sacked at the final whistle. #BruceOUT #NUFC — Matty G (He/Him) (@amattyg) March 20, 2021

If Steve Bruce was half the genuine @NUFC fan he claims to be, he’ll resign tonight rather than cling on to a payout. #BHANEW #BruceOut — Michael Hughes (@itsmahughes) March 20, 2021

There’s no way Steve Bruce can stay in charge of #nufc. Should be sacked tonight. Players have downed tools. Abysmal performance. Clear the decks. It’s over. (*returns to week off and deletes twitter from phone again) — Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) March 20, 2021

The sence when we wake up to steve bruce been sacked tomorrow morning, everyone can dream #NUFC — J9 (@J9elinton) March 20, 2021

@NUFC sack Steve Bruce, another relegation, 2 wins in 20 is a disgrace #BruceOut sack the lot — Andy (@andynufcolds) March 20, 2021

No pressure no fight no heart and no honour for the crest on the club. Steve Bruce needs to go if we have any chance of staying up #BruceOut — Rory Cuddihy (@cuddihy_rory) March 20, 2021

My least favourite type of bad team is the passive one. Just waiting for the inevitable loss. There is no hope for Newcastle under Steve Bruce. — Garg (@fisksektionen) March 20, 2021

I don't think it's an exaggeration to say Steve Bruce will now go down as one of Newcastle's worst ever managers. Despite the sneering from certain pundits and national journalists, fans knew this was coming. If he has even a shred of decency, he'll walk #NUFC — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) March 20, 2021

