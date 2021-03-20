There’s little doubt that prior to the last few months, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold played the fullest part in the Reds successes.

Along with Andy Robertson on the opposite flank, Jurgen Klopp’s side were indebted to their full-backs for the incessant raiding that often led to match-winning situations.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold was even being talked up as the world’s best in his position at just 21 years of age.

However, it appears that the youngster, like many before him, has been guilty of believing his own hype.

Having reached the pinnacle of a Champions League and Premier League title win so early in his career, perhaps it was inevitable that Trent would believe that he’d ‘made it.’

The real stars of the game though are those that put their heads above the parapet when the going gets tough. He only need look at Steven Gerrard for the perfect example.

Instead, he’s crumbled in the face of adversity, and Gareth Southgate made exactly the right decision in omitting him from his most recent England squad.

That should renew the player’s focus and bring him back down to earth with a thud.

Time to get back to basics, Trent.