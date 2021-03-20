Photo: Newcastle fans hang “you are not one of us” banner urging Steve Bruce to leave

Steve Bruce has been an interesting test case of how long someone can last if they have friends in the media who will constantly talk them up.

He was never a popular appointment at Newcastle and he’s never really shown enough to suggest he’s anything more than a manager who can battle against relegation, but even that’s a stretch just now.

His team were dreadful tonight in a vital relegation clash with Brighton and it’s like they just allowed the defeat to happen, so it’s understandable that the fans aren’t happy:

Steve Bruce: Accumulation of losses pic.twitter.com/imTqL1zvBI — Wor Flags ?? (@worflags) March 20, 2021

You can be sure he’ll have former teammates or players speaking out tomorrow to say he needs more time and it’s not his fault, but can he really hang on after tonight?