Photo: Newcastle fans hang “you are not one of us” banner urging Steve Bruce to leave

Steve Bruce has been an interesting test case of how long someone can last if they have friends in the media who will constantly talk them up.
He was never a popular appointment at Newcastle and he’s never really shown enough to suggest he’s anything more than a manager who can battle against relegation, but even that’s a stretch just now.
His team were dreadful tonight in a vital relegation clash with Brighton and it’s like they just allowed the defeat to happen, so it’s understandable that the fans aren’t happy:
Steve Bruce: Accumulation of losses pic.twitter.com/imTqL1zvBI
You can be sure he’ll have former teammates or players speaking out tomorrow to say he needs more time and it’s not his fault, but can he really hang on after tonight?
Never liked Bruce – arrogant in the Man U way as a player and disloyal as a manager. But I feel almost sorry for him in current plight – attack his competence, but not his love of NUFC, Criticise his results but at least acknowledge the crazy injury situation. Better managers than Bruce have been destroyed by Ashley. I’m no lover of the Toon but problems at the club are systemic, not just one man managing out of his depth.