PSG preparing astronomical Kylian Mbappe contract offer in bid to fend off Liverpool and Real Madrid

PSG are preparing a mammoth contract offer in their bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool to Kylian Mbappe, according to Todo Fichajes.

Mbappe is already one of the best players on the planet, and that looks set to continue. With the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo days drawing to an end, the French World Cup winner and Erling Haaland are poised to lead the next generation.

In the cases of both players, question marks remain as to where they will be playing their football in the years to come. All due respect to Borussia Dortmund, they are merely a stepping stone for Haaland, while, as Todo Fichajes report, Mbappe has been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

While Mbappe may well end up at the Bernabeu or Anfield, PSG aren’t prepared to stand by and watch it happen without putting up a fight. Todo Fichajes claim that they are set to offer one of the biggest contracts European football has ever seen in an attempt to convince him to stay.

€30M-a-year

€2.5M-a-month

€576,923-a-week

€82,192-a-day

€3425-an-hour

€57-a-minute

That, quite frankly, is SILLY money.