PSG want Lyon star on free transfer in summer

According to recent reports, Paris-Saint Germain are hoping to sign Lyon attacker Memphis Depay on a free transfer once the summer window opens.

Depay, 27, joined Lyon in 2017 following a £14.4m move from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Since his arrival in France, the Dutch wide-man has featured in 168 games and has been directly involved in 121 goals, in all competitions.

However, despite what has been a decent time with Lyon, with the attacker’s contract set to expire in a few months, it is now widely accepted that the time will soon come for him to move on.

Interest was believed to be high in Depay last summer, with Barcelona seemingly frontrunners to land him, however, due to financial issues, a deal eventually fell through with Depay forced to remain in France.

However, according to Le Parisien, despite seeing his move to Barcelona fall through, the 27-year-old is still set to move on.

It has been claimed that Mauricio Pochettinho’s Paris-Saint Germain are keen on the Dutchman and could look to sign him in the summer.

Juventus have also been credited with having a strong interest in the Lyon attacker.

Depay’s Lyon will face Paris-Saint Germain in the league on the weekend – The perfect opportunity for the attacker to impress.